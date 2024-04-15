Big-ticket TRU projects making headway; some 'imminent,' others years away

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University says some of its big-ticket capital projects are starting to pick up steam, but others remain years away.

Following a public disagreement between the university and Kamloops city council last month over the location of a proposed overpass spanning Summit Drive, TRU president Brett Fairbairn said the joint project was now “back on track.”

City staff are now working with TRU to complete a third study for the location of the proposed span, despite two previous studies identifying the same location — one in 2012 and a second in 2022.

“That one is very much in play, there's been lots of good dialogue going back and forth between the university and our consultant,” said TRU vice-president of finance and administration Matt Milovick,

“We’re hoping for the results of that by the end of the month so we can move forward with the decision.”

The cost of the $10-million overpass is intended to be split evenly between the city and the university, and the City of Kamloops has its half earmarked and ready.

Megaproject years away

Meanwhile, a proposed $120-million megaproject that would sit on the corner of McGill Road and Summit Drive remains a big-ticket item on TRU’s capital wish list.

The building would house TRU’s STEM programming as well as its Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics.

Originally planned to be in separate facilities, the project was combined into one large development after the provincial government withdrew nominal approval for a standalone STEM building.

“We've got a preliminary design for that. We’ve had the dean's of science and the Bob Gaglardiy School of Business and Economics weigh in on those designs and I think they're pretty happy with what we've rendered, but there's a lot more work to do there,” Milovick said.

He said he doesn’t anticipate any government funding coming for the initiative “anytime soon” but said he’d like to have shovels in the ground sometime in the next five years.

“A lot of that will depend on, I think, the economic circumstances of the province and the capital envelope that the minister will have available for those types of projects,” he said.

Last year, Milovick said the university anticipates much of the project’s cost would be covered by a combination of grant money and a loan from the province.

Indigenous building moves forward

After it was temporarily put on hold due to uncertainties around international enrolment, the university’s $22-million Indigenous Education Centre project is again underway now that the university is confident it has the cash.

While last month the project was at about 30 per cent design, Milovick said it will likely be going out to market next month.

“We expect to be out in the market for that imminently. So, when I say out to market — going to bid for a construction manager. So we’re ready to go on that one,” Milovick said.

The Indigenous Education Centre has been on the university’s long-term capital plan since 2018 and was approved by the board of governors in September last year.

At the time, Milovick said in a perfect world the project would be completed by September 2025 and construction would begin in the spring this year.

The building will provide space for Indigenous students, ceremonies, and culture and scholarly work.

The centre will be located at the former site of the Cariboo Child Care Society on TRU's campus.