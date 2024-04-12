TRU finishing funding request for second student-housing development on east side of Summit Drive

Photo: Castanet TRU's Coyote Den residence building

Thompson Rivers University is putting the finishing touches on a funding application to the provincial government for another new student-housing building on the east side of Summit Drive.

After the 148-bed Coyote Den residence opened on the east side of Summit Drive last fall, TRU said the modular residence building was the first of a three-phase development plan that would see two more buildings erected.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, told Castanet Kamloops the second residence building could have shovels in the ground before the winter, but is dependent on a funding commitment from the province.

“That's at 30 per cent design stage. We will be formally submitting that to our provincial government in the next couple of weeks, we're just waiting on a couple of additional reports the ministry wants to see,” he said.

“I think if we get a commitment of funding sometime before September we could be in the ground before the snow falls.”

He said the entire cost of the 75-bed building isn’t final, but the most recent price tag was upwards of $26 million.

The next steps

While the Coyote Den residence building had a modular design and was able to be fully built in less than a year — although supply chain and labour challenges delayed its opening by a few months — the second building will likely take a bit longer.

“It's likely going to be some combination of stick construction and modules — sort of a hybrid build,” Milovick said.

“It’s unlikely that we'd be able to build it as quickly as we built the first building there just because of the circumstances around that, but modular is cost effective and schedule friendly — that certainly helps us move in that direction.”

He said the development’s third building still has more work to be done, as an estimated number of beds or total cost isn’t yet known. The project will have to be submitted to the ministry separately.

“Third phase — I’m not so sure whether there'll be money there in another year or two, but I think there is money available for phase two,” Milovick said.

When will West Gate be removed?

While Milovick has said the university’s student housing is at a “saturation point,” he said he still expects there to be enough demand to fill the second building.

“We're confident, certainly for that second phase, that we probably have the demand for it, especially when we take away the West Gate temporary residences,” he said, referencing the temporary camp-style accommodations set up on an emergency basis in 2021.

“We're gonna have to pick up those beds somewhere, so that might be where we pick them up.”

Last fall, the City of Kamloops extended the university’s permit for the 113-bed West Gate dorms until the end of April of 2025.

Milovick acknowledged the city could always grant another extension, but he said the dorms would have to be removed when the permit eventually does come to an end.

“Quite honestly, we prefer to have a built residence instead of a temporary residence if the circumstances line up that way,” he said.

Plans depend on international enrolment

Milovick said the university’s plans are dependent on enrolment trends given uncertainty around international enrolment numbers over the next two years.

While TRU currently has 4,600 international students on campus, Milovick said the university has been actively trying to shrink the number down to 4,000.

He said the recent changes to international study permits will accelerate this process, but could also mean more students being pulled out of community housing.

“We do have a commitment to having affordable student housing on our campus and we'd like to be able to pull more of our international students out of the community and into our residences to create more capacity in the community for others,” he said.

“I think we're gonna be okay. I think the demand for our residences will still be there and I think the way that we're designing them, it may be possible to offer to them to market if the student demand softens.”

TRU's vice-president international recently told Castanet international applications were down 50 to 70 per cent, but more certainty about the university's position will become known when the fall semester's enrolment numbers are in.