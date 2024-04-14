Crown wants 18 months in jail for Kamloops man who 'taunted' ex after beating her

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who “taunted” his ex after breaking her hip in a violent assault could spend as long as 18 months in prison.

Noel Jerry Janssen, 63, was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of uttering threats following trial last year in Kamloops provincial court. He was back in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Janssen attacked his ex after he became angry about getting his truck stuck. She had been allowing him to park a trailer on her property.

“This entire incident was caused by Mr. Janssen’s aggression in the face of her kindness,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in court.

Janssen threw the victim to the ground twice, landing on her the second time. While she laid on the ground with a broken hip, he smoked a cigarette standing over her and dropped ashes onto her.

He also threatened to burn down her house and return with guns — described by Drake as “taunting."

Court heard the victim has undergone multiple surgeries since the incident and still lives in pain and in fear.

Drake is seeking a prison sentence between 12 and 18 months. Defence lawyer Kyle Komarinsky sought a sentence of house arrest.

Janssen was apologetic in court and became emotional while reading from a lengthy prepared statement.

“I want to take 100 per cent accountability and responsibility for what happened,” he said.

"I want a chance to apologize to my family and my friends. … I’ll never be able to forgive myself for that moment — I can’t take that back."

Through tears, he asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame to allow him to serve his sentence on house arrest so that he could help his elderly landlord.

“I will do anything I can going forward for the community, for my landlord,” he said. “I’ve never asked for a thing in my life from anybody — I’ve got nothing left emotionally.”

Janssen has been in jail for about a month. He was arrested after failing to show up for an earlier sentencing date.

Calling the offence “a horrendous assault,” Frame said she needs some time to think about Janssen’s sentence.

Lawyers will return to court next week to set a date for her decision.