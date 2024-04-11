Kamloops Art Gallery to show off two new springtime exhibitions

Photo: Kamloops Museum and Archives/Victoria Kjargaard Untitled piece from the series Pieces by Victoria Kjargaard.

New artwork will adorn the halls of the Kamloops Art Gallery as it opens two new spring exhibitions.

The gallery said its exhibit titled Pieces by Vancouver-based, settler artist Victoria Khargaard is a dialogue with Nle7kepmx curator Elsie Joe, also curator of the Secwépemc Museum and Heritage Park.

“With the approval of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief and Council, Kjargaard embarked on Pieces to open a dialogue and confront her own shame, ignorance, anger, and sadness regarding the inconceivable truths of the [Kamloops Indian Residential School],” the gallery said in a news release.

The exhibition is a series of images set with a process of pouring epoxy, sanding and layering imagery.

Pieces will be available for viewing in The Cube at the gallery for free from April 13 to July 6.

Mochizuki's Ancestral Dreams

A solo exhibition by Vancouver-based artist Cindy Mochizuki titled Ancestral Dreams and Other Premonitions and supported by the Women’s Art Initiative will open a week later.

The art gallery said Mochizuki draws on stories from the Japanese Canadian experience, employing audio fiction, performance, animation and community engagement.

“Mochizuki’s practice opens pathways for Japanese Canadians to share stories shaped by trauma and reveal a larger narrative of Japanese resilience in Canada, often drawing from her family’s history within internment camps in Canada during World War II and their post-war experiences in Japan,” the gallery said.

The multi-media installation will be shown in the central gallery from April 20 to July 6.