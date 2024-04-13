Kamloops council votes to support On the Rocks Pub & Grill as it seeks to expand licensed capacity

Photo: City of Kamloops / MacKinnon Architecture Kamloops council issued a resolution of support to increase maximum licensed capacity for On the Rocks Pub & Grill following the completion of building renovations.

A popular pub and restaurant in Aberdeen is looking to expand.

At its meeting Tuesday, Kamloops city council voted in favour of issuing a resolution of support for On the Rocks Pub & Grill, which has applied to amend its liquor license to accommodate increased capacity.

A staff report written for council indicates the pub is hoping to expand its maximum capacity from 150 to 200 people.

“After recently completing renovations to the building and upgrading washroom facilities, the applicant wishes to increase the establishment’s maximum capacity to 200 persons (48 persons on the patio and 150 persons indoors),” reads the report.

On the Rocks is located at 1265 Rogers Way in Aberdeen.

The report said the property is the site of a one-storey building that was constructed in 2002, and has been the location of a pub and restaurant since 2003.

“Noise impacts of the proposed capacity increase are expected to be minimal,” the report said.

The licensed hours of operation will remain unchanged, from 10 a.m. to 1 am.