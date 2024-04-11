Kamloops man charged after loaded handgun found in car, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops man is facing serious charges after Mounties said they found a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop near Overlanders Bridge.

According to police, a white sedan was pulled over for having no taillights in the early-morning hours of March 30.

“As part of the investigation, officers located weapons including a loaded Glock 42,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Police said Tyler Dean Rear, 27, is facing eight firearms charges, including counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number had been altered.

He is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a bail hearing on Thursday.