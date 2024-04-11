Mounties close Columbia Street after weapons report at Kamloops motel

Photo: Contributed

Columbia Street was closed briefly on Wednesday evening following a report of a man in the area armed with a gun.

Police said officers were called to the 500-block of Columbia Street West just before 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a man was in possession of a firearm.

Motor and pedestrian traffic were interrupted briefly while the incident unfolded.

“Officers from the southeast district emergency response team along with the police dog service assisted frontline officers in containing the area and safely taking the man into custody,” said Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“An imitation firearm was recovered in a subsequent search of the scene.”

A 47-year-old Kamloops man was released from police custody pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.