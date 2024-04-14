TRU education and social work faculty member wins teaching excellence award

Photo: TRU TRU Faculty of Education and Social Work associate teaching professor Saskia Stinson

Thompson Rivers University's education and social work faculty has a new feather for its cap after a faculty member brought home an award for teaching excellence.

In a news release, TRU said associate teaching professor Saskia Stinson was the recipient of the British Columbia Teaching and Learning Council’s 2024 West Coast Teaching Excellence Award.

According to TRU, the award adjudication committee felt Stinson’s experiential project “at the heart of her teaching and learning design” was what distinguished her from the other candidates.

“The committee would like to acknowledge the outstanding community relationships Saskia has developed to support students, including collaborations with Indigenous Elders,” said co-chairs of BCTLC’s award adjudication committee Janine Hirtz and Maxwell Stevenson.

“Her commitment to decolonization and equity for students is truly inspirational.”

TRU said Stinson teaches and supports students in the education and skill training program, is the co-founder and manage of ESTR’s Market and advocates for disability and inclusion.

“Stinson is recognized for her clear passion for supporting learners and her strong commitment to student success,” TRU said in a statement.