Kamloops murder trial temporarily derailed after Crown caught off guard by Mountie's evidence

Photo: KTW file Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts, where Corey Harkness' second-degree murder trial has been underway for more than two weeks.

A long-delayed murder trial will be delayed again — adjourned for at least four months after prosecutors were caught off guard by a stack of documents suggesting an RCMP blood-spatter expert’s testimony might point the finger at another suspect.

The Crown closed its case Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of Corey Harkness, 36, who is accused of killing Brock Ledoux inside a house in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019.

Court has heard Ledoux was shot at close range with a shotgun in a home on Collins Road not long after he followed Harkness inside in an attempt to score drugs.

Terri Fawcett, the Crown’s star witness and Ledoux’s close friend, testified that she watched the shooting through a window from the street.

She identified Harkness as the gunman and described hearing a bang and seeing a flash. She said Harkness was pushed backward by the force of the blast.

Crown says Mountie might be biased

It did not take long for things to go off the rails on Wednesday morning. Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro took issue almost immediately with a package sent to his office by Harkness’ defence lawyers late Tuesday afternoon.

Caffaro described the package in court in some detail. It contains a number of diagrams and emails sent between defence lawyer Sheldon Tate and RCMP Sgt. Thomas Watts, a blood-spatter expert who was involved in the investigation into the Ledoux murder.

He was not called as a Crown witness, but he was called to testify as a defence witness on Wednesday morning.

Before that could begin, Caffaro told the judge he was worried the Mountie might be biased based on what he saw in the email exchange.

“I do not expect that I will be suggesting conscious bias or deliberate bias on the part of the expert witness, but it appears to be a potential hazard that implicit bias or unwitting bias may be created in the course of expert evidence preparation,” he said.

“I hope the court appreciates that the Crown has had very little time in which to digest and assess the information we received at the close of the Crown case yesterday.”

Is there another suspect?

Based on the documents Caffaro detailed in court, Watts’ evidence is expected to suggest the shotgun blast that killed Ledoux was fired from an area Fawcett could not possibly have seen from the location where she said she watched the shooting take place.

Whatever the Mountie’s opinion will be, defence lawyer Iain Currie said he is eager to have it heard.

“We are very interested in Sgt. Watts’ evidence being received by the court and understood by the court,” he said.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker granted an adjournment to allow Watts time to prepare a new report.

Defence lawyers and prosecutors will write a joint letter to Watts outlining the questions they want answered.

Adjourned until August

This is not the first lengthy delay in Harkness’ legal proceedings.

He was arrested on allegations of witness tampering on the eve of his initial trial date early last year. Charges relating to those allegations have since been stayed.

Lawyers will return to court in June to update Ker on the status of the report.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Aug. 12.

Harkness remains free on bail.