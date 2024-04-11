'Intense' election causes TRU Students' Union to consider making changes

Photo: Castanet

Following an "intense" election season that drew record voter turnout, Thompson Rivers University Students’ Union is considering new rules to keep future campaigns from getting out of hand.

Nathan Lane, TRUSU's executive director, said tensions were high during the election. He said the behaviour displayed by candidates toward each other, in person and online, was a big issue.

“The intensity with which people compete for these positions is sort of escalating each year,” he said.

“I think there was a lot of animosity from some candidates towards each other this year, and I think we will have to try to look at some ways where the rules or the structure might be able to mitigate that.”

Lane said two slates of candidates campaigned “30 feet away from each other” over two days, making for a very tense environment.

“I think it just makes the intensity with which people try to talk to people, trying to get people to vote, is heightened and that's not always really productive for having good conversations with students,” he said.

New rules create disruptions

Lane said the students’ union also received complaints from residents in on-campus housing about candidates knocking on doors in the evening and slipping flyers into rooms.

While in previous years residences have been deemed off-limits, this year they were opened up for campaigning.

“We definitely got some feedback from some students that they felt like the campaigning in residence was disruptive,” he said

This year’s election saw a voter turnout of 28 per cent, the highest in TRUSU history. Lane said high engagement, as well as the introduction of digital balloting, helped contribute to this year's turnout — although he said the digitization of ballots brought both positives and negatives.

“The positive to a digital ballot it it's more convenient for the membership that creates a longer voter window for them and allows for a greater participation for individuals,” Lane said.

“The downside is that because we send a unique ballot to every individual, it requires that individual to not show their ballot to anyone, which they obviously couldn't do if there was a paper ballot in a voting box. And so it puts the responsibility on the voter to keep their ballot private.”

Lane said TRUSU's membership will have to make a decision on which areas of campus should be open to campaigning and how to proceed with digital balloting.

Changing elections?

The results saw the Progressive Students Association’s slate of candidates sweep the election from the Association for Student Advocacy and Progress.

Lane said TRUSU’s membership may want to consider getting rid of slates altogether.

“There are some student unions in the province that have essentially removed the party or slate politics aspect from the elections,” he said.

“I would say that the vast majority of students who participated in this election engaged intensely but in a positive way. There was a small number of students spread across both slates that engaged in behaviours that probably aren't that productive for the election.”

He said he feels electoral politics have generally become more combative and aggressive across society, and said the task for TRUSU is to ensure its elections continue to be competitive, but also productive.

“I think that's going to be the challenge ahead of us, to essentially make some decisions about how we can have an electoral process that allows people to put forward ideas and to oppose the ideas of others,” Lane said.