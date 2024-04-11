Flooding unlikely in Kamloops area as drought conditions persist, BC River Forecast Centre says

Photo: Castanet High streamflows along the South Thompson River are not expected in 2024.

The flood risk in the Kamloops region is minimal thanks to low snowpack levels, but smaller streams could still swell from rain.

That was the message Wednesday from the BC River Forecast Centre, which provided its April snowpack update and detailed drought conditions that could set the stage for a long wildfire season.

Provincial hydrologist Jonathan Boyd provided an update on snowpack basins, which is the lowest for April 1 across the province in more than 50 years — at 63 per cent of normal.

The numbers for the North and South Thompson snowpack basins are a little better than that, but not great.

Compared to last month, the South Thompson is 11 per cent below normal for this month, moving from 90 per cent of normal on March 1 to 79 per cent of normal as of April 1. The North Thompson shrunk to 71 per cent in April from 76 per cent in March.

Boyd said low streamflows, rather than flooding, are the concern for the Thompson river system this year given the snowpack, but heavy spring rains could still cause flooding along smaller waterways in the area.

He said it’s important for anyone who lives near these rivers and creeks to remain prepared for the possibility of flooding this spring.

The latter half of March was relatively dry throughout B.C., according to the River Forecast Centre. This month, 28 snow stations set record low for April 1 — including one each in both the North and South Thompson basins, making for a very low flood risk in the larger river system.

“A silver lining of this low snowpack is that areas that have been impacted consistently by flooding in recent years will have a lower risk this spring,” Boyd said.

El Niño weather conditions, creating a drier and warmer than normal winter in B.C., has contributed to the low snowpacks in B.C. this year.

Fire season conditions hinge on rain

As for the impact the Thompson basins will have on fire season in the Kamloops area, Boyd said his colleagues in the BC Wildfire Service have commented that the amount of rain that falls in May and June will be a big determining factor.

“Typically speaking drought and wildfire go hand in hand,” Boyd said. “It's not setting up to be a great [fire] season, but it still just depends on what the weather conditions are.”

Boyd said if the spring weather is the same as it was last year, fire season could be worse than 2023 from a drought perspective.

“Wildfire is so unique because it really depends on lightning strikes or, unfortunately, from human cause and every location is a little bit unique,” Boyd said.

Drought not a foregone conclusion

Boyd said the cause of drought is multifaceted and while the snowpack can play an important role in determining it, other factors such as the rates of snow melt, spring and summer temperatures and precipitation trends, can all have equal or greater bearing on the emergence of drought this summer.

As an example, Boyd noted that in 2019 — the last full El Niño season in B.C. — the province was expecting one of its worsrt droughts as B.C.'s snowpack was below normal at 78 per cent, there was a rapid snowmelt and a warm May. However, by the end of June rain arrived and the summer season was cold and wet — with high streamflow advisories being issued along the North Thompson.

He said, conversely, in 2022, when the provincial average snowpack was 165 per cent of normal and La Niña conditions delayed melt, rain stopped in mid-July and didn’t return until October, creating drought conditions by September.

“It can still happen even in high snow years or delayed snow melt years, so it's still just a little bit too early to say with definity that we will for sure have major drought this year,” Boyd said.

Boyd said there’s an increased likelihood of early and accelerated snowmelt runoff this year.

“The degree to which then early snow melt might impact B.C.’s streamflow will be better understood over the upcoming month and with the snow measurements that are done for the May 1 snow bulletin,” Boyd said.