Hamer-Jackson accused of breaching privacy by inviting 'volunteer citizen' into sensitive city meeting

Photo: KTW file photo.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson tried to include a friend, who he called a "volunteer citizen," in a sensitive meeting about his decision to suspend city hall's top employee — an action the City of Kamloops says constitutes a privacy breach.

Hamer-Jackson made the decision to suspend acting CAO Byron McCorkell on March 26, informing the city’s highest-ranking employee about the suspension in a meeting which also involved Coun. Margot Middleton. She was brought in to act solely as a third-party witness.

McCorkell was reinstated by the rest of council during a special meeting two days later.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he tried to speak with councillors ahead of time about his suspension plans — and he says he had trouble arranging a time to meet with the deputy mayor.

“I suspended him on the 26th. The next time — as a matter of fact, I didn’t really even have to talk to a councillor, but I did. I tried to get a hold of Coun. [Mike] O’Reilly days before to have a sit-down meeting with him," the mayor said.

"He's too busy. … So then I met with — in a confidential meeting with Coun. [Bill] Sarai and a volunteer citizen. And Coun. Sarai wanted no part of it."

Sarai 'troubled' by mayor's actions

Sarai said he couldn’t discuss what the topic of conversation was at the meeting with the mayor given the matter is confidential, but said he felt the situation was “absolutely” inappropriate.

"One thing that strikes me all the time is the mayor is always relying on the Community Charter, and then he's discussing very high-level confidential matters with [a] third party. I don't understand that," Sarai told Castanet.

"What he was discussing could have been discussed with councillor, councillors, in private, and it would have been totally appropriate but he chose not to do that, and that's what is a bit troubling."

Sarai said Hamer-Jackson started out the meeting by telling him he was having difficulty reaching O’Reilly — who was deputy mayor during the month of March — and the two talked about O’Reilly’s availability.

“I said, 'Well, what's this meeting about?’ And he said it, and I said, ‘This isn't something you should be discussing here with a third party,'" Sarai said.

"He went on for a couple more minutes, and that's when I said, ‘I can't be part of this.’”

Sarai said the other person at the meeting was Brandon Coyle, the owner of Bailey’s Pub and one of the members of the public controversially appointed by Hamer-Jackson last year to sit on one of council’s former standing committees — groups later dissolved by council in favour of a new model.

Sarai said Coyle, who is a friend of his and of the mayor, does great things in the community — and believes the businessman was just as surprised as the councillor was when they heard the topic, and “totally understood why I got up and left.”

“I don't think he even knew what he was getting himself into. He looked just as shocked as I was,” Sarai said.

Castanet Kamloops left multiple messages for Coyle on Wednesday but did not get a response.

City calls it a privacy breach

Castanet also spoke to Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, who confirmed the city was aware of the matter.

She said having members of the public attend any meetings to discuss city personnel-related issues is considered a privacy breach.

“Privacy breaches involve higher levels of the provincial government. So we work in collaboration with them,” Mazzotta said.

When asked if the matter had been reported to the provincial government, Mazzotta said the city has taken the steps it’s required to take in accordance with the legislation.

“I believe it’s been reported to the relevant authorities,” she said. “I haven’t been involved with the particulars of reporting, but I understand it has been handled in accordance with legislation.”

Hamer-Jackson said he had the "volunteer citizen" with him in order to be a witness. When asked why, he said it’s because he is faced with allegations all the time.

He said he picked a reputable businessperson for what was supposed to be a confidential meeting, arguing it’s no different than the city’s working group volunteers.

“They’re not [concerned] when they have their own volunteer citizens that go into these working groups, and all this stuff," he said.

"Are you kidding me? Are you serious? They’re concerned — just because they know me?”