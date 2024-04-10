Police ask for tips in locating missing 47-year-old Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Kamloops man missing since the weekend.

Kelvin Jobson, 47, who goes by Kelly, was last seen on April 6 in Kamloops.

“Police are concerned for his well-being and are requesting that anyone who saw him recently or has information that may be related to his whereabouts, please reach out as soon as possible,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Jobson is described as a caucasian male, six feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say it's unknown whether he has facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.