City of Kamloops issues warning about bear safety as bruins wake up from winter slumber

Photo: UBCO

The City of Kamloops is asking residents to manage attractants around their homes to reduce the chances of run-ins with bears as they wake up from hibernation.

To help keep bruins and people safe this spring, the city is reminding residents to keep pet food and containers indoors, remove bird feeders between May and November, keep barbecues clean and pick fruit from trees.

“Simple actions can save a bear’s life," Danielle Sparks, the city’s environmental services coordinator, said in a press release.

According to the city, residents should also manage their backyard composters and avoid composting meat, bones and greases, which can all be placed in residential organic waste bins instead.

Residents must also ensure, under the solid waste recycling bylaw, that those bins are stored securely and made inaccessible to wildlife.

From April 1 to November 20, the bins cannot be placed at the curb for pickup any earlier than 4 a.m. on collection day. They must also be removed by 7 p.m.

Bylaw infractions can incur $100 fine. The city is also warning it is against the BC Wildlife Act to feed bears, even unintentionally.

Sparks said a half-dozen bears had to be killed in Kamloops last year.

“This is preventable,” she said.

Please report all sightings and human-wildlife interactions to the BC Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Learn more at kamloops.ca/BearSmart.