City of Kamloops says new plan outlining year-round water restrictions is now in effect

Photo: Pixabay

New watering restrictions are taking effect for Kamloops residents using the city’s potable water system.

In a statement, the City of Kamloops said its new Water Use Restriction Plan is now in effect year-round, and replaces the old, seasonally-implemented model — which was based around odd and even sprinkling days.

Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, said in a statement the new plan incorporates suggestions received from customers last year, and aligns with similar plans in Interior communities.

“This plan illustrates the city’s commitment to environmental responsibility by enhancing our resiliency and capacity for mitigating climate change while providing a solution that we are confident will help the city achieve provincial water use restriction targets associated with drought,” he said.

The normal stage as set out in the plan allows irrigating three days a week per property, depending on the final digits of each property’s street address. This stage remains in effect year-round unless provincial drought levels are heightened — in which case, an elevated restriction stage will be triggered.

The Water Use Restriction Plan outlines these pre-determined restrictions on water use that would be implemented based on drought levels set by the province.

The City of Kamloops said if it moves into an elevated restriction stage, residents will be notified, and an announcement will be made on the city’s website. Heightened restrictions will come into effect 24 hours after the announcement.

The city said its primary drought response actions involve implementation of new water restrictions combined with a gradual reduction in the city’s irrigation use.

Irrigation won’t be permitted on any day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the preferred time for automated irrigation between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Failure to comply with these new changes could result in an initial fine of $100, and each subsequent fine will be $200.

Residents with new plantings can apply on the city’s website for a special permit allowing for additional water use.

For more information on the new Water Use Restriction Plan, including the water use schedule based on address numbers, visit the city’s website.