Kamloops councillors preach 'commitment' while mayor demands proof from accusers

After a turbulent few weeks at city hall, a Kamloops councillor says he and his colleagues are focused on their strategic plan and taking action to protect municipal staff and the corporation — while the mayor maintains he wants to see proof of alleged wrongdoings.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson decided in late March to suddenly suspend acting CAO Byron McCorkell.

A week after the closed meeting in which McCorkell was reinstated by the rest of council, Hamer-Jackson provided two confidential city documents to news reporters — one of which showed that the mayor has been stripped of his power to suspend certain members of staff.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who is acting as council spokesperson on the matter, said Tuesday those measures were taken in order to protect certain employees from mistreatment at the hands of the mayor — and he said council is “exploring all options” to protect staff and the corporation’s integrity.

He said Hamer-Jackson’s actions have exposed the city to “significant” legal risk, which has the potential to cost taxpayers a figure north of $1 million.

“We are still getting the work done. Quite frankly, it's exhausting for all of council — and for all of staff — to continually have to put out fires day after day, week after week. Nonetheless, that's what we're doing to protect the taxpayer, to protect the corporation,” O’Reilly said.

“That's what we will continue to do. And it's not something we take lightly. We are all very committed, and we are here to serve out our term and to enact our strategic plan that we adopted.”

Mayor says he wants proof

Hamer-Jackson, meanwhile, told Castanet Kamloops he’s once again been faced with “allegations and innuendos,” and said he wants to see proof.

"Can these people just keep making up these allegations? I mean, I've had employees for most of my life,” Hamer-Jackson said, adding he’s “never” been a bully.

“I would like to see one email where I've been abusive, where I've been a bully, where I've been any this stuff. I'd like to see one."

An investigation undertaken last year by third-party firm The Integrity Group concluded Hamer-Jackson violated council’s code of conduct several times by disrespecting or demeaning three staff members — including CAO David Trawin, who is off on personal leave, and now-acting CAO McCorkell.

Hamer-Jackson has repeatedly dismissed the report as "all allegations."

'Forgetting about the leaker'

When asked to respond to the statement that his recent actions have opened the city up to legal and financial risks, Hamer-Jackson said he felt his own privacy had been breached when a copy of the Integrity Group report was leaked to news reporters in the summer.

“Speaking about that, legal liabilities, what about my privacy? My privacy was breached in this many, many months ago — like probably eight months ago," he said.

"So why was the legal team, why were they not aggressive on finding out who the leaker is? Why do we keep forgetting about the leaker?”

Hamer-Jackson has maintained the document he provided to news reporters, which laid out restrictions on his ability to suspend staff, wasn’t contained in an envelope marked as confidential — and as such, he was allowed to distribute it.

O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops the mayor should have known this information was indeed confidential, noting Hamer-Jackson also received an email identifying it as such.

The mayor said he didn't read it.

“When you get 100 emails a day, you do not run to Mike O’Reilly’s email, OK?” Hamer-Jackson said. “I’ve still got emails that I haven’t opened.”

Council ‘committed’ to strategic plan

O’Reilly said the rest of council has been getting through the latest turbulence “like we’ve gotten through every day for the last 530 days.”

“Dealing with blindsides, dealing with what needs to be dealt with at the time," he said. "At the same time, we are very committed to implementing our unanimously adopted, 9-0 vote of our strategic plan. That is our focus."

He said an elected official doesn’t know what they will be faced with when embarking on their term, but “you step up and do what you’re called to do.”

“If I look back at my political career, I wouldn't have chosen to govern during COVID. I wouldn't have chosen to govern under this mayor. Nonetheless, you play the cards you're dealt,” he said.

“You’re here to represent Kamloops and get us through tumultuous times, good times, bad times, exciting times. That's what we're here to do. We don't pick and choose what we want to do as council, we pick and choose how we react to things that get thrown at us.”