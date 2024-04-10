Conservation foundation recommends changes to B.C. Water Sustainability Act in audit

Photo: Pacific Salmon Foundation

Following an ecological audit of B.C.’s Water Sustainability Act, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation is proposing eight changes aimed at helping wild Pacific salmon populations in the Nicola River.

In a paper published by the foundation, it said drought and its impact on river flows and water temperatures have been a key driver of declining salmon populations in the Nicola watershed.

While the Water Sustainability Act is intended to protect aquatic ecosystems from drought impacts, the RCF says the act has been falling short.

“Our analysis of streamflows and water temperature in the Nicola watershed shows that salmon-bearing streams have consistently not been meeting [environmental flow needs] criteria since the act was brought into force in 2016,” the paper said.

“In B.C., droughts are expected to get worse as a result of climate change as glaciers retreat, precipitation falls as rain in the winter instead of snow, and summer air temperatures rise."

The foundation said streamflows are consistently below the amount needed to support salmon and for longer periods of time, there are high water temperatures exceeding 18 C — causing psychological distress among salmonids — and water restrictions are being brought in too late. It says there have been no changes to water diversions despite drying conditions and no monitoring of water usage in the watershed.

The paper's short-term solutions over the next year include scheduling water withdrawals for users pumping water directly from streams, amending the act to allow water restrictions when low streamflows reach a critical threshold and putting a moratorium on new water licenses in the Nicola watershed.

Its medium-term solutions include adding streams to the sensitive streams designation, which would add heightened restrictions on water licenses, introduce water metering for agricultural users and initiate a review of historical water licenses.

Long-term solutions include developing new environmental flow needs criteria for the Nicola as the current threshold is below the level needed to support the recovery of the imperilled Chinook salmon population, and incentivizing non-ranching agriculture to adopt more sustainable and less “water-intensive” practices.

“It has been eight years since the enactment of the Water Sustainability Act, which was intended to better balance water demands for human use and ecosystem functioning,” the paper states

“Our research echoes the sentiment felt by many water users, scientists, and community members in water-stressed systems across the province, the Water Sustainability Act is falling short on these goals.”

The foundation said adapting the act will require a “paradigm shift in government and society.”