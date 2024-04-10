Kamloops RCMP search for man suspected of igniting cedar hedge in Valleyview

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are trying to track down this suspect following a cedar hedge fire in Valleyview at 3 a.m. back on March 30

Kamloops Mounties have released photos of a suspect believed to have set hedges on fire in Valleyview two weeks ago.

At about 3 a.m. on March 30, police were alerted to a cedar hedge that was on fire behind a commercial property at 2063 Frontage Rd. off the East Trans-Canada Highway.

Firefighters extinguished about 10 feet of cedar shrubs that were on fire along the property line, and police launched an arson investigation.

Last week, investigators connected with the property representative and viewed surveillance video that captured the incident.

“The video captured footage of a man who is known to frequent the area, standing behind the hedges as they went up in flames, at approximately 1:35 a.m.,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

She said the footage showed the man then gather up his backpack and leave westbound on foot.

Investigators have distributed the images to other police officers, and are now turning to the public for assistance with identifying a suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build who was wearing a red hat, tan pants, dark hoodie, black and white shoes and carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.