Defence expected to call RCMP blood-spatter expert after Crown closes case in Harkness murder trial

The Crown has closed its case in the trial of a Kamloops-area man accused of shooting an acquaintance to death five years ago.

Corey Harkness, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, slaying of Brock Ledoux. He was shot dead on Jan. 14, 2019, inside a home in Cache Creek.

Court has heard Ledoux was shot at close range with a shotgun inside a house on Collins Road, not long after he followed Harkness inside in an attempt to score drugs.

Prosecutors closed their case on Tuesday afternoon. Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate plans to call RCMP Sgt. Thomas Watts, a blood-spatter expert, on Wednesday morning.

Terri Fawcett, the Crown’s only eyewitness and Ledoux’s close friend, earlier testified that she watched through a window from the street while Harkness shot Ledoux.

Last week, she described in detail the blast and flash that accompanied the shot. During cross-examination, defence lawyer Iain Currie suggested Fawcett could not have possible seen what she claims to have witnessed.

Court has heard police found more than 60 blood-spatter marks on a wall near Ledoux’s body.