Kamloops RCMP ask for help identifying robbery suspect who allegedly pulled weapon

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect after he allegedly pulled a weapon on a store employee.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to a commercial location on the 400-block of Lansdowne Street on March 28 at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect pulled a weapon in response to an employee attempting to stop the man from stealing.

“Fortunately, the employee was uninjured physically,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“Officers were not able to locate the suspect at the time of the occurrence, but are hopeful someone from the public can identify him based on the image released, and help further the investigation.”

The suspect is described as male with a tanned complexion, a moustache and beard, wearing a dark jacket and a ball cap with white writing.

Police say anyone with information about the suspect or investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.