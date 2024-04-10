TRU VP says recently announced wildfire centre still in planning, creating stages

Following an announcement from B.C. Premier David Eby last week that a first-of-its-kind wildfire centre is in the works at Thompson Rivers University, the university’s vice-president of research says the project is still in its very early stages.

The school will bring wildfire training, education, research and innovation together under the same banner.

The BC Wildfire Service teaches over 100 courses and many will be offered at the university as early as 2025 in existing TRU facilities. Eby said a new building for the school will be built on campus.

“We’re really hopeful that we will be in the early stages of training development over the next year, but we expect that will be primarily with respect to a number of core courses that require some renewal and updating but are well established with BCWS,” said Shannon Wagner, TRU's vice-president of research.

She said the university has partnered with BCWS to examine and potentially renew and update its training to be more informed by the latest research.

Thousands of new students

The new centre will complement the university’s research-based Institute for Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency, which was established last December and spearheaded by Mike Flannigan, TRU professor and world-renowned wildfire expert.

During the province's announcement last week, Eby said more than 1,000 workshops will be offered per year by 2028-29 — expected to translate into 10,000 course registrations for TRU.

“Into the future, we certainly would very much like to look at certificates, diplomas and degrees, including perhaps even graduate degrees,” Wagner said.

“There are pieces that need to be looked at in terms of the internal components for TRU as well as ministry requirements around all of those, but we are actively in the stages of trying to do some planning around that.”

Who's paying for what?

The province said the new program will initially be funded through enhanced BCWS training resources, which were introduced in the 2022 provincial budget.

According to Wagner, the university is continuing discussions on future funding for the centre.

“We're really, really pleased with the province's announcement last week and we're continuing conversations with the province,” she said.

“We're very keen and actively hoping to see further development and with respect to confirmation of funding.”

First of its kind in Canada

She said while there are several bachelor's programs in wildfire science in the United States, the TRU school would be a first in Canada.

“The idea that research and education really can inform training, deployment, response, prevention, mitigation, all of those components — it's critical, it's necessary,” Wagner said.

“And may even be a first of its kind to consider all of these pieces in unison, and to bring them all together in a way that creates innovation and creativity right from research to practice.”

Wagner said the university's has a strong base of wildfire research, but future research areas will be dependent on current and new faculty.

Eby said he expects the new centre to be “world-leading” in terms of wildfire research and training.