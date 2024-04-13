Downtown Kamloops to bring music, sales and giveaways during annual SpringFest

Photo: Castanet

Downtown Kamloops will be in full bloom this May as the annual SpringFest event returns to the city’s streets.

In a news release, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association billed the event as the "highlight of downtown Kamloops’ spring calendar."

“This year, we’re thrilled to bring you an unforgettable mix of live music, fantastic sales, giveaways, and late-night shopping that truly captures the vibrant spirit and sense of community our downtown has to offer,” said KCBIA Executive Director Howie Reimer.

The KCBIA said its late night shopping event will run on May 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participating businesses include Crooked Crown, Far & Wide, the Frozen Paddle, Jardine’s Domain, Lavender Lingerie, Ms. Whimsy’s Gift Emporium and Veerji Kamloops.

Attendees can also shop and eat at participating businesses to be entered in a gift basket giveaway, the winner of which will be announced on May 13.

The event will run in downtown Kamloops from May 9 to May 12.

Further information and a full list of participating businesses is available online.