SD73 online enrolment sees growth after opening up courses province-wide

After being approved to offer its online learning courses across the entire province, the Kamloops-Thompson school district has seen growth its online enrolment.

SD73 was selected by the Ministry of Education and Child Care to become a Provincial Online Learning School in 2022. A contract was signed in 2023 to allow the district to offer online courses to students across B.C.

According to a report brought before the SD73 board of education Monday evening, enrolment has seen slight increases over last year. The school district saw over 260 enrolment FTE in September and over 115 in February, compared to over 245 and 84 last year.

The ministry provide $7,200 per FTE for online learning. The ministry’s estimated operating grants overview for the 2024-25 school year budgets under $2 million for SD73's September enrolment and approximately $700,000 for its February enrolment.

The increases mark the first time the school district saw growth in online enrolment since the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve seen for 2024 — yeah its up a little bit for the February count. We haven’t counted May yet. We’re not seeing that incredible enrolment growth we saw during the pandemic,” SD73 Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Bill Hamblett told the board.

After online enrolments exploded to over 1,000 during the COVID pandemic, they have declined sharply since.

He said about 60 per cent of the students cross-enrolled in brick and mortar schools and online courses are from SD73 while 40 per cent are from elsewhere in the province

“I would say the majority of students who are cross-enrolling to [Kamloops open online learning] are taking it to get ahead and/or because it doesn’t fit into their schedule,” said SD73 vice principal of KOOL Laurel Seafoot.

“And lots of rural students who's schools can’t offer everything.”

SD73 athletes also take courses through KOOL, including WHL players and students training and competing in swimming, basketball, rodeo, skiing, and mountain biking.

Seafoot said K-7 students can’t cross enrol in courses, while grade 8 and 9 students are allowed on a per student basis. She said most students enrol in grade 10 to 12 courses.

She said the school district is looking to expand its online course offerings, and is looking to create more electives based on student interest in SD73.