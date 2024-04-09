Kamloops mayor restricted from suspending some city employees

Photo: KTW file photo.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is under new restrictions preventing him from suspending several City of Kamloops employees after he suddenly decided to suspend the city’s highest-ranking official last month.

Acting CAO Byron McCorkell was suspended by the mayor on March 26, but was quickly reinstated by the rest of council during a special closed meeting called to address the situation two days later. The decision was announced by council in a statement immediately following the meeting, which also affirmed councillors’ support for McCorkell.

Hamer-Jackson was not present during the March 28 special meeting, blaming a long weekend trip with his family.

A document provided to Castanet Kamloops by Hamer-Jackson indicates councillors approved a number of restrictions on the mayor during the closed meeting. The measures were not mentioned in the council statement released afterward.

The mayor said Coun. Mike O’Reilly delivered the document to him by hand, which advised him about these measures.

“I’m on the phone, just like I am right now, and get a knock on the door. So anyway, I go get the door, and Coun. O’Reilly’s down there, he hands me this envelope,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“So I just grab the envelope and close the door and I go back and continue. And that's the document that I received.”

Mayor 'unable to act'

The measures as laid out in the document remove the mayor’s power to act on personnel matters — including suspension — as it relates to McCorkell, six other members of staff including CAO David Trawin, and anyone who occupies the interim acting CAO role.

Castanet Kamloops is not identifying the other city staff members mentioned in the document.

The document said the mayor is “hereby deemed ‘unable to act’” on personnel matters pertaining to these employees. Each month’s acting deputy mayor will assume the statutory suspension authority in place of Hamer-Jackson as it relates to these employees, as per a section in the council procedure bylaw.

The section states councillors will serve on a rotating basis as a member responsible for acting in the place of the mayor when the mayor is absent or otherwise unable to act.

Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson if he knows how long these measures will be in effect.

“You’re going to have to ask all the councillors about that, because they know all about it," he said. "I wasn’t in any closed meeting."

He maintains he had until this week — Tuesday afternoon, the next regular council meeting — to advise council of the details related to his decision to suspend the CAO.

“I still stick by what the Community Charter says until someone makes it different,” he said.

The document said council members concluded the measures, which took effect immediately, are necessary because, among other reasons, Hamer-Jackson has “engaged in conduct that can be reasonably interpreted as constituting a contravention of” rules governing conflict of interest, and privacy and confidentiality obligations as set out in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the Community Charter.

In a statement issued following McCorkell’s suspension, councillors said the mayor had appeared to have disclosed personal information about the acting CAO in breach of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The document said the measures are necessary "in order to provide further actual or potential loss or damage and any retaliation."

Hamer-Jackson said in the past he has refrained from discussing matters deemed "privileged and confidential" with reporters, but noted this document describing the measures came in a blank envelope, not one with a sticker indicating its contents was confidential.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to O’Reilly, deputy mayor for the month of March, regarding the document. An update on the matter is expected Tuesday afternoon.