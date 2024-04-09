TRU tourism students to get boost from Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

Photo: TRU

Learning opportunities and industry mentorship are several of the benefits Thompson Rivers University says its tourism management students will be getting after partnering with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

In a news release, TRU said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with TOTA. TRU said the partnership will benefit students in its tourism management program and support the TRU Tourism Innovation Lab.

“Together, we are empowering students with invaluable resources, mentorship and opportunities to innovate within the dynamic tourism sector,” said TOTA president and CEO Ellen Walker Matthews.

“This collaboration not only enriches the educational experience but also fuels entrepreneurial spirit, driving forward the future of tourism in our region.”

TRU said the partnership will provide students entering the tourism field with learning resources and opportunities, industry mentorship and referrals.

The TRU Tourism Innovation Lab was launched in 2020 in partnership with Tourism Kamloops and the Kamloops Innovation Centre. TRU said the program supports students developing innovative tourism products through research and industry mentorship and TOTA’s support will fuel business development in the tourism sector.

“Industry partnership is critical to the success of our program, students and alumni because it keeps education up to speed with market activity and gaps, especially in BC,” said David Carter, assistant teaching professor and director of the Tourism Innovation Lab.

“Our partnership with TOTA ensures students have access to resources that are current and reflect the state of the industry today.”

TOTA has also renewed its funding for the Tourism Excellence Award. The award was established in 2014 and provides a $1,500 scholarship annually to the top academic student in the Bachelor of Tourism Management Program.