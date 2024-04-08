Kamloops workshop on wildfire-resistant construction open to all homeowners

Photo: KTW file Residents in a Valleyview home get into their vehicle during the East Kamloops interface fire in the Juniper Ridge area on July 1, 2021.

The local branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association is inviting homeowners to a workshop next week regarding wildfire-resistant housing.

According to the CHBA’s Central Interior branch, the educational event will focus on construction-based solutions for building wildfire-resistant homes in B.C.

Experts will be on hand discussing how to incorporate non-combustible building materials, envelope details and fire-rated wall assemblies into residential builds.

Manufacturers and experts will also have booths set up.

The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. at Colombo Lodge on Wednesday, April 17. Tickets are $10 and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, call the CHBA-CI office at 250-828-1844 or email [email protected].