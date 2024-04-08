226740
227917
Kamloops  

Kamloops workshop on wildfire-resistant construction open to all homeowners

Adapting to wildfire risk

- | Story: 481024

The local branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association is inviting homeowners to a workshop next week regarding wildfire-resistant housing.

According to the CHBA’s Central Interior branch, the educational event will focus on construction-based solutions for building wildfire-resistant homes in B.C.

Experts will be on hand discussing how to incorporate non-combustible building materials, envelope details and fire-rated wall assemblies into residential builds.

Manufacturers and experts will also have booths set up.

The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. at Colombo Lodge on Wednesday, April 17. Tickets are $10 and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, call the CHBA-CI office at 250-828-1844 or email [email protected].

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

233128