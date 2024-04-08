Kamloops Search and Rescue reminding motorists to be cautious in snow, on forest service roads

Photo: File Photo

After responding to four reports of motorists stranded in snow in the past two weeks, Kamloops Search and Rescue is reminded drivers to exercise caution on forest service roads and in higher altitudes where unexpected amounts of snow might still be on the ground.

On two of the occasions, KSAR said motorists had been directed by Google Maps to use an alternate route after missing a turn and ended up on the east side of Mount Martin.

“We'd like to remind anyone using [Google] Maps to be very careful making decisions to drive forest service roads that don't look very navigable,” KSAR said in a statement.

“It's better to turn around and go back to the missed turns in many cases rather than press on, particularly if you expect to be on a highway not a dirt road.”

The other calls were for motorists recreating who didn’t realize how much snow still lies on roads at higher altitudes.

KSAR said snow may linger longer than expected in shaded and cold sections.

“This time of year, it's important to be prepared and to be using the proper tires. At the least, chains and a shovel should be with your vehicle,” the statement said.

“Winches can also be a nice option. And always have extra gear when exploring roads any time of year including a means to call for help when cell service isn't available.”

KSAR said essential gear can be stashed in a vehicle and can go a long way in providing safety and comfort for those stuck waiting for help.