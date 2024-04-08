Police at 'high-risk' call on First Avenue in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mounties respond to a high-risk call on First Avenue on Monday.

Kamloops Mounties swarmed First Avenue on Monday morning, responding a report of a person in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Multiple Castanet Kamloops readers sent in reports of a large police presence in the 500-block of First Avenue.

When a Castanet reporter arrived at the scene just before noon, four police cars were present.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said it was a “high-risk” situation involving a person in mental health crisis.

She said a person was taken into custody at about noon.