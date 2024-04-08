Man taken to hospital after police attend 'high-risk' call on First Avenue in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mounties respond to a high-risk call on First Avenue on Monday.

UPDATE: 2:37 p.m.

Mounties say one man was apprehended and taken to hospital for assessment and care after a large police presence Monday on First Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers received a request to check the wellbeing of a man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Evelyn said due to information police received and the high risk nature of the situation, a number of officers attended the area at about 11 a.m. to try to speak with the man.

“Based on the situation and risk assessment, a conductive-energy device was effectively deployed and officers were able to safely apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act,” Evelyn said in a statement.

The man was immediately taken to the hospital for care. Mounties said no charges will be recommended.

ORIGINAL: 12:29 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties swarmed First Avenue on Monday morning, responding a report of a person in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Multiple Castanet Kamloops readers sent in reports of a large police presence in the 500-block of First Avenue.

When a Castanet reporter arrived at the scene just before noon, four police cars were present.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said it was a “high-risk” situation involving a person in mental health crisis.

She said a person was taken into custody at about noon.