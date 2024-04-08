Man taken to hospital after police attend 'high-risk' call on First Avenue in downtown Kamloops

UPDATE: 2:37 p.m.
Mounties say one man was apprehended and taken to hospital for assessment and care after a large police presence Monday on First Avenue in downtown Kamloops.
RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers received a request to check the wellbeing of a man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Evelyn said due to information police received and the high risk nature of the situation, a number of officers attended the area at about 11 a.m. to try to speak with the man.
“Based on the situation and risk assessment, a conductive-energy device was effectively deployed and officers were able to safely apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act,” Evelyn said in a statement.
The man was immediately taken to the hospital for care. Mounties said no charges will be recommended.
ORIGINAL: 12:29 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties swarmed First Avenue on Monday morning, responding a report of a person in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Multiple Castanet Kamloops readers sent in reports of a large police presence in the 500-block of First Avenue.
When a Castanet reporter arrived at the scene just before noon, four police cars were present.
RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said it was a “high-risk” situation involving a person in mental health crisis.
She said a person was taken into custody at about noon.