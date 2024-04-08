BC Lions ready for Kamloops training camp, plan big Fan Fest changes

Photo: BC Lions

There is one month until the BC Lions return to Kamloops for training camp, and the club is excited to get back on the Hillside Stadium gridiron ahead of its 70th season in the CFL.

Rookie camp will get underway on May 8, with veterans returning on May 12. Camp is scheduled to wrap up on May 29.

The Leos have held training camp in Kamloops since 2010, making use of the facilities at Hillside, the Tournament Capital Centre and Thompson Rivers University.

Matt Baker, the Lions’ communications manager, said the club is excited to get things going in Kamloops.

“It’s something our organization really looks forward to every year as far as the amenities and facilities, the hospitality of the people in Kamloops and the city and Thompson Rivers University,” he said.

“It kind of provides the perfect home base for us as we kick off a new season.”

Baker said the Leos are excited about new plans this year for Fan Fest, a popular event during training camp in which fans are invited to meet the players in a carnival atmosphere.

“We’re going to be doing some different things about Fan Fest,” he said. “We’re adding a street festival to it downtown.”

Baker said the Fan Fest scrimmage will be played earlier in the day before players are bussed downtown to the street festival.

For more information about the Lions’ training camp, click here.