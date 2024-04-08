Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Environment Canada Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of heavy wet snow could fall at the Coquihalla Summit Monday night.

Heavy wet snow is forecast for the summit of the Coquihalla Highway late Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope.

A frontal system moving across southern B.C. will initially bring rain this afternoon, but that is expected to turn to snow at the Coquihalla Summit tonight, as the temperate falls.

“Snow will become scattered flurries Tuesday morning and abate near noon. A total of 15 cm is forecast by noon on Tuesday,” says Environment Canada.

Drivers are being warned that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travellers can stay on top of the conditions by checking DriveBC.





