WCT closing out season with one-woman show by Michelle Thrush

Photo: Ben Laird/Western Canada Theatre Michelle Thrush

Western Canada Theatre will be closing out its 2023-24 season with a one-woman show by Gemini Award-winning Indigenous artist Michelle Thrush.

In a news release, WCT said Thrush’s show, Inner Elder, tells the story of an Indigenous girl in Alberta navigating a world of substance abuse, aliens and her grandmothers’ spiritual presence.

“Multi-award-winning actor Michelle Thrush weaves real-life memories with laughter, grace, and playfulness to explore her own Inner Elder—describing this one-woman performance as ‘my love letter to all of us that made it through,’” WCT said.

According to WCT, Thrush has been an actor, writer, director and producer for over 30 years. She most recently received the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Distinguished Artists Award.

“We are so grateful to Michelle for sharing her story with us, a story that is both deeply personal and profoundly universal,” says WCT Artistic Director James MacDonald.

“This is a story full of heart, humour, and power. It radiates with warmth and generosity, and provokes us to a greater understanding of many important truths.”

The production’s creative team includes Dora Award-winning director Karen Hines, lighting and scenic design by Sandi Somers, Sandy Scofield as composer, sound design by JP Lord, company manager Dianne Goodman, technical director Neil Fleming and producer Grant Burns.

Inner Elder will run at the Pavilion Theatre from April 23 to April 27.

Tickets and further information about the production are available online.

WCT's production of Jesus Christ Superstar is running at the Sagebrush Theatre through April 20.