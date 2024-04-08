Kamloops Innovation, TRU students start program to help businesses apply AI tech

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops Innovation says its newest program aims to help local businesses adopt AI technology with the assistance of Thompson Rivers University students.

The Discovery Foundation’s Applied AI for Business and Education Program will host a series of education events, workshops and one-on-one learning and mentorship opportunities for business, Kamloops Innovation said in a news release.

“Embracing Artificial Intelligence is no longer an option, but an essential avenue for maintaining a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape,” said KI executive director Michael Andrews.

“Our initiative promises to enhance capacity in the business and industrial sectors across Kamloops and its neighbouring regions.”

KI said the project will help small and medium-sized businesses in the Kamloops area learn and adopt AI tools without the need for extensive coding knowledge.

Computer science and engineering students from TRU will help to educate businesses by hosting workshops and providing technology education support for businesses.

“Businesses will have the opportunity to learn how to navigate, use and apply these new tools and platforms, and our students gain valuable experience by supporting them in learning to create powerful, customizable tools,” said Musfiq Rahman, associate professor and chair of the department of computing science.

Kamloops Innovation is one of 11 groups the Discovery Foundation has partnered with in 2024 to provide education programs to technology entrepreneurs in B.C.

More information on Kamloops Innovation is available online.