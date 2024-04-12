TRU invites public to conference that will examine privilege, anti-racism

Photo: Castanet

Thompson Rivers University is putting out an open invitation to a two-day conference where attendees will be able to learned about that the unearned, unspoken advantages some possess.

The Unearned Assets Conference will be hosted by TRU’s office of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism and will include keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops.

“The conference gives participants a chance to examine their privilege while learning from scholars and practitioners working in EDI and anti-racism,” TRU said in a news release.

“Participants delve into their own provisions as they learn about unearned assets and privileges that often go unnoticed in society.”

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Peggy McIntosh, author of White Privilege: The Invisible Knapsack, and actor and activist Jesse Lipscombe.

TRU said the event will also include a line up of scholars and practitioners hailing from Massachusetts, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.

The Unearned Assets Conference will be held in the mountain room on the third floor of TRU’s campus activity centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 29 to 30.

Organizers said the conference is open to TRU faculty, staff, students and the public.

More information on the event is available on TRU's website.