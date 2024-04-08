Kamloops region to see mix of sun and cloud, seasonal temperatures: Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a mix and sun and cloud throughout the week with chances of showers and quick winds early on, according to Environment Canada.

The coming week will see daytime temperatures on par with seasonal averages, while overnight lows are generally predicted to be several degrees above average.

Monday will see 30 km/h wind becoming south and gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. Skies will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C during the day. Monday night will continue to see overcast skies and a low of 7 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Tuesday with a high of 14 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight with a low of 3 C.

Sun and cloud will continue into Wednesday with a daytime high of 16 C expected. The evening will see cloudy periods and a low of 6 C.

Thursday will see both sun and cloud with a high of 16 C. Periods of cloud are expected during the night with a low of 6 C.

Friday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C. Cloudy periods are predicted Friday night with an overnight low of 4 C.

The weekend is forecast to see a mix of and cloud and daytime highs around 17 C.