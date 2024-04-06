ER temporarily closed in 100 Mile House due to nurse shortage

Photo: Contributed 100 Mile House District General Hospital

A lack of available nurses has forced the temporary closure of the emergency department for 100 Mile House residents.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital ER will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday morning due to "limited nurse availability," according to Interior Health.

Patients are asked to access care the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake, Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre in Lillooet or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility, a news release from IH states.

"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week," the release goes on to state.

The emergency department in 100 Mile House is normally open 24/7.