Truck fire burning south of Kamloops off Highway 5

Photo: Kristen Holliday/Castanet A southbound flatbed semi-truck burns on Highway 5 near the Highway 97D turnoff to Logan Lake.

A flatbed semi-truck was burning off the side of the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning at about 10 a.m. just north of the Highway 97D turnoff to Logan Lake.

Footage of the fire shows the cab of the truck engulfed in flames with a large black plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The southbound vehicle appears to have been hauling a piece of heavy equipment.

No emergency personnel were at the scene yet in the footage.

The right lane of the highway is closed for 11 kilometres between Inks Lake Road and Chuwhels Mountain Road due to the vehicle fire, according to Drive BC.

There are reduced speeds through the area and drivers are asked to watch for emergency vehicles and traffic controllers on site.

Drive BC expects the next update at 2:45 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the BC Highway Patrol for more information.

More information will be posted about the fire as it becomes known.