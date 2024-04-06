Star witness in Cache Creek murder doubles down under pressure in cross-examination

Photo: KTW file

The cross-examination of the Crown’s star witness wrapped up at the Friday in a long-delayed murder trial at the Kamloops Law Courts, with a defence lawyer suggesting the witness exaggerated when describing to police what she saw in an effort to “get justice done proper.”

Corey Harkness, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, slaying of Brock Ledoux, who was shot dead inside a home in Cache Creek.

Court has heard Ledoux was shot at close range with a shotgun inside a home on Collins Road in Cache Creek, not long after he followed Harkness inside in an attempt to score drugs.

Terri Fawcett, the Crown’s only eyewitness and Ledoux’s close friend, testified that she watched through a window from the street while Harkness shot Ledoux. Last week, she described in detail the blast and the flash that accompanied the shot.

'Get justice done proper'

Her story became somewhat shaky, though, under cross-examination. Defence lawyer Iain Currie brought up a number of inconsistencies in the statements Fawcett gave to police and what she had said in court.

Through his questioning, while making use of police crime scene photos, Currie implied Fawcett could not have possibly seen what she claims to have witnessed.

“I am suggesting that, at this point, you’re going to say whatever it takes in order to see that Corey Harkness pay for the death of your friend,” he said.

“I would like to see justice done for Brock,” Fawcett replied.

“I’m suggesting you’re prepared to say whatever you think is best going to help convict Corey Harkness,” Currie said.

“I just want to get justice done proper,” Fawcett replied.

“Right, and justice done proper in your view is Corey Harkness going to jail for the rest of his life,” Currie said.

“If it happens, it happens,” Fawcett responded. “And knowing our justice system, he’ll be in there for the rest of his life? Come on."

Harkness’ trial will continue on Monday. It got underway last week and is scheduled to last a month.