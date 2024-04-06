Free two-day health, wellbeing program offered for Kamloops-area cancer patients

Photo: Pixabay

People from the Kamloops area who have been diagnosed with cancer are invited to attend a free two-day program focused on providing support for patients’ physical and emotional health.

The LIFE Program, which runs on April 9 and 10, is offered through a partnership with the Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society, Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and InspireHealth.

The upcoming session will be the third offering of the program in Kamloops.

“Recognizing the multi-faceted challenges cancer patients and their families encounter, this program provides support for both their physical and emotional health during their cancer journey,” organizers said in a news release.

“Patients from Kamloops and surrounding area with all types of cancer, whether newly diagnosed, in treatment, or post-treatment, are encouraged to attend.”

The program is led by Dr. Hannah Nete and a team of supportive care clinicians, including physicians, counsellors, dietitian and exercise physiologists.

The program will cover topics like stress reduction, sleep management, self-care practices, nutrition, lymphatic and immune support, and exercise during cancer.

Registration is free, and there are still spots available.

Anyone interested in attending the two-day program can register at inspirehealth.ca/kamloops, or by calling 1-888-734-7125.