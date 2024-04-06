Kamloops city council considers permit for new 40-unit Juniper Ridge townhouse development

Photo: City of Kamloops / PROCAD Designs A rendering of a couple of townhouse units, two of the 40 proposed for a development site in Juniper Ridge.

A new 40-unit townhouse development is being proposed in Juniper Ridge.

Kamloops city council will consider a development permit application for the proposed build, planned for 2400 Coldwater Dr., during its Tuesday meeting.

In a report prepared for council, staff said the applicant, Juniper West Developments, plans to construct 40 townhouse units in the form of 20 duplex buildings.

The development will be built on a 2.3-hectare site located on the south side of Coldwater Drive, which is located directly adjacent to single-family residential lots and open space.

The report noted developers have incorporated plans for the required 92 parking spaces, the majority of which will be located in each unit’s double-car garage.