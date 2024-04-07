Six months in jail for Kamloops man who broke into van, set fire that damaged toddler's toys

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who broke into a van and sparked a fire inside the vehicle has been ordered to spend six months in prison.

Troy Mitchell Felix, 27, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of mischief.

Court heard emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire in the 700-block of St. Paul Street just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said the owner of a Dodge Grand Caravan watched and filmed on her cellphone as a man got out of her burning van holding a number of items. He fled the scene as firefighters arrived.

The fire did not cause significant damage to the vehicle, but Potestio said the smoke “contaminated” a number of items inside, many of which belonged to the complainant’s toddler.

Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said Felix had a difficult upbringing and suffers from addiction, which played a role in the incident.

“The video [shot by the complainant] clearly shows Mr. Felix intoxicated with some sort of substance, clearly meandering at the time,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong sentenced Felix to six months in jail to be followed by 12 months of probation.

“It sounds to me like you were under the influence at the time, Mr. Felix, and I think when you’re under the influence, probably the last thing on your mind is the effect of what’s happening on the lives of people around you,” Armstrong said.

“But when this event was being described to me, I thought of the little two-year-old in their mother’s arms watching their car burn, watching the smoke and watching their toys — and it made me really, really sad for that child.”

Once he is given credit for time served, Felix will have a little less than five months remaining on his sentence.