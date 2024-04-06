Mixed-use development eyed for site of Valleyview's Tournament Inn

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A conceptual proposal for a mixed-use development in Valleyview. Council will consider a rezoning application for the property at its Tuesday meeting.

Kamloops city council has been asked to consider a rezoning application which, if approved, would allow for a future mixed-use development on the property housing Valleyview’s Tournament Inn.

Council will decide Tuesday if it wants to move the rezoning application for 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy. to a public hearing.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, staff said the applicants wishing to rezone the property, located at Robin Road and Frontage Road, have prepared conceptual redevelopment plans which include two larger six-storey buildings and a smaller, primarily one-storey building.

“The two larger buildings are proposed to be an 80-room hotel and a 60-unit multi-family residential building,” the report said.

According to the plans, the third building would have a small two-storey section for an additional dwelling unit.

The report noted at this time, the applicant is only planning to rezone the property. A future development permit will be required and at that point, building, site and landscape design will be addressed. A further variance application will also be necessary to allow the six-storey building heights.

Staff said the property is appropriate to be zoned for a future multi-family development, noting its proximity to Valleyview secondary school and the Valleyview neighbourhood centre.

“The Valleyview neighbourhood centre is proposed to have a transit exchange installed at the corner of Oriole and Falcon roads in the City of Kamloops Transportation Master Plan, increasing the future transit accessibility to the area,” the report said.

The report recommended council authorize a public hearing to consider the rezoning bylaw amendment.

Staff noted before any zoning bylaw changes can be fully adopted, the applicant will need to register a flood plain covenant, among other measures, and the matter will also require approval from the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Tournament Inn's owners began promoting the site's redevelopment last spring.