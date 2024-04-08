Probation, counselling for Kamloops woman who bit boyfriend's finger during argument

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops woman who bit her boyfriend’s finger during a fight has been sentenced to probation and ordered to take counselling.

Lily Anne Summer McRae, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard McRae and her boyfriend were fighting on Nov. 23 when things became violent.

“They had a disagreement,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

"Ms. McRae was grappling with [her boyfriend], wrestling with him. He tried to push her away and that’s when she bit his finger, which broke the skin and caused some swelling.”

Court heard the couple broke up following the incident and the victim does not want to have any contact with McRae.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong granted McRae a conditional discharge and sentenced her to 12 months of probation, meaning she will not have a criminal record if she keeps out of trouble for a year.

While on probation, McRae will be required to undergo counselling as directed and prohibited from having any contact with the victim.