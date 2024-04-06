Former Kamloops E Fry employee sues society, alleges sexual assault at hands of executive director

Photo: KTW file

A former employee is suing the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society, alleging the former executive director sexually assaulted her in a pitch-black Vancouver restaurant.

Castanet Kamloops is not naming the plaintiff, a woman who worked for the non-profit for a period of years, because she is a sexual assault complainant. The lawsuit was filed March 27 in B.C. Supreme Court listing the society as the only defendant.

In the claim, the complainant accuses the society’s former executive director of creating an uncomfortable and chaotic work environment going back to the start of 2023.

The complainant was never disciplined by the executive director but said in the claim she was “scared and intimidated” by her behaviour and management style. She said she decided to befriend the executive director “to protect herself and other employees from [the executive director's] volatility.”

Alleged assault in complete darkness

According to the complainant, the executive director began sexually harassing the complainant in March of 2023. The claim alleges that escalated to sexual assault while the two women were at a Vancouver restaurant on May 4, 2023.

The complainant said the sexual assault took place at Dark Table, a restaurant at which all patrons are seated in complete darkness.

“During dinner, [the executive director] sexually assaulted the plaintiff by putting her hand on the plaintiff’s thigh while waiting to get into the restaurant, reaching across the table and touching the plaintiff on the arms and hands and touching the plaintiff on the breast, buttocks and arms while they were standing in a dark room waiting to be escorted out of the restaurant,” the claim alleges.

The complainant said she reported the incident to the society’s program manager the following day, then to the board of directors. The executive director was placed on administrative leave and a third-party investigator was hired by the society to probe the allegations.

Investigation described as 'unfair'

The complainant characterized the investigation as “procedurally unfair.”

“In particular, the investigator did not provide the plaintiff with an opportunity to know or respond to [the executive director's] version of events,” the claim reads.

“The investigator also failed to consider or improperly considered key facts underlying the plaintiff’s claim of sexual harassment and sexual assault by [the executive director]. As a result, the investigator unreasonably concluded that [the executive director] had not engaged in any wrongdoing.”

The executive director resigned on May 23, 2023. The complainant quit in September after determining the workplace was “intolerable,” according to the claim.

Society denies all allegations

The complainant is claiming constructive dismissal — when an employer makes significant changes to a worker’s duties without consent, prompting a resignation.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, the society denied any wrongdoing and said its workplace is “safe, inclusive and free from bullying, harassment and discrimination."

“Immediately upon [the complainant] reporting the allegation, the society hired an independent investigator. The investigator interviewed witnesses and reviewed the evidence,” Glen Stratton, the society’s lawyer, said in the statement.

“The investigator determined that [the] claims could not be substantiated. [The complainant] subsequently voluntarily resigned. Given [her] voluntary resignation, there is no basis for constructive dismissal. [She] is not entitled to any damages and the society intends to defend the allegations.”

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court. The society has three weeks to file a response.

Castanet Kamloops is not identifying the former executive director because she is not named as a defendant.