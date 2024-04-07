Demolition of former Northbridge Hotel building starts up again in North Kamloops after delay

Photo: Kristen Holliday A contractor has started demolishing the former Northbridge Hotel building at 377 Tranquille Rd.

The former Northbridge Hotel building is finally coming down.

“In about six to eight weeks, there’ll be no building there anymore,” Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops capital projects manager, told Castanet Kamloops.

“It should be a flat gravel site, and we'll be done.”

Kachel said the city’s contractor started up again this week to resume demolition work at 377 Tranquille Rd. after a delay due to Telus infrastructure which had to be relocated from the building.

“There was a Telus antenna, a 5G array that was sitting on top of the building, and it took longer than everybody expected to get that relocated. So we had to wait,” Kachel said.

“We got as much as we could done, and then we had to wait for that to happen. They got that off. That was confirmed to be all taken out about two or three weeks ago. So we were able to bring the contractor back, fully disconnect the power to the building, and then finish the job.”

The approved budget for the demolition project is $2.6 million. Kachel said the delay would have resulted in some demobilization and remobilization costs since the contractor had to remove their equipment and then put it back, but there is contingency in the budget.

He said at this point, the hard work has been done and the rest of the job is more straightforward, although it might not seem like it to an outside observer.

“We had to do the abatement inside the building and take out all of the hazmat material, and that’s a slow and expensive and meticulous process. That was all done prior to us leaving the site, and now it's really just taking the superstructure down — so the concrete frame, that’s really it,” Kachel said.

He said the building will be “reverse engineered,” with the demolition contractor following a very specific plan to take down the structure.

“They take it down chunk by chunk, so it doesn't collapse in a way that's unexpected, because obviously, there's a business right beside it, and then there's a sidewalk right in front of it so safety's top of mind,” he said.

“That's, again, why it takes a while to do it — we have to do it in a very specific sequence. And they'll take pieces down, have to load it up into trucks and then haul it away. So it's a bit more of a process. But again, it's it's tied to safety.”

The City of Kamloops purchased the former hotel property along with the adjacent site at 346 Campbell Ave. for $7.1 million in October 2021.

Council authorized the demolition of the Northbridge Hotel building in December 2022. This winter, council members said the 377 Tranquille Rd. property could be a good fit for the province's housing-focused BC Builds program.

The Campbell Avenue property has been purchased by BC Housing for $3.7 million. The province plans to construct an 80-unit affordable rental and social housing development. The property will be managed by ASK Wellness.