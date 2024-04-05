City of Kamloops says Mission Flats Landfill will close early to accommodate railway work

Photo: Castanet The Mission Flats Landfill will close half an hour early on Saturday and Sunday as CP Rail conducts railway crossing upgrades.

The Mission Flats Landfill will be closing early this weekend to accommodate work underway at a nearby railway crossing.

The City of Kamloops said CP Rail will be working on upgrades to the Mission Flats Road Mile 5 railway crossing on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

The landfill will close at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — half an hour earlier than its regular closing time — to allow this work to take place.

More information on city landfill, recycling and yard waste depots can be found on the City of Kamloops website.