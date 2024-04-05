Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual business excellence awards

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Cindy Piva, president of the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, at a launch event for the 38th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations have now opened for the 38th annual Business Excellence Awards, presented by the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce and MNP LLP.

Anyone in the region can nominate a business in the Kamloops region to be considered for awards. Nominations are open from Friday, April 5, until Friday, May 31.

In a statement, Acacia Pangilinan, executive director for the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, said the awards are “a testament to the resilience, innovation and hard work of our business community.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together and recognize the achievements that make us proud,” Pangilinan said.

“We look forward to seeing the nominations and celebrating all the nominees finalists and winners.”

There are 15 award categories, including business of the year and business person of the year, the community service award, employer of the year, excellence in trades, Indigenous business excellence award, and not for profit of the year.

Any business or business person can be nominated, they don’t need to be a chamber member to be included. People can opt to nominate a business for more than one award, and can also make multiple nominations.

More information on the awards and nomination forms can be found at kamloopschamber.ca.