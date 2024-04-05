Crash cleared on Coquihalla as winter driving conditions return to high elevation highways

Photo: DriveBC Northbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed south of Logan Lake.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

Highway 5 northbound between Merritt and Kamloops is now open after a vehicle incident early Friday morning.

The Coquihalla northbound lane between Exit 315, Helmer Road and Exit 336, Walloper, 5 km north of Surrey Lake Summit was closed for several hours Friday morning because of a vehicle incident.

Reports on social media indicate two semi-tractor trailers collided causing that portion of the highway to close.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Highway 5 northbound is closed between Merritt and Kamloops Friday morning due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting the closure is located between Helmer Road and Exit 336: Walloper (5 km north of Surrey Lake Summit).

Travellers are advised to take Highway 5A as an alternate route.

An assessment is underway at the crash scene. The next update is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Photos posted on Facebook show what appears to be a collision involving more than one semi that is blocking the road. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Photo: DriveBC webcam Lanes were partially snow-covered on Highway 97C at Elkhart early Friday morning.

ORIGINAL 7:50 a.m.

Be prepared for a white-knuckle drive if you’re planning to take the Coquihalla Highway or Okanagan Connector on Friday morning.

DriveBC is advising travellers of winter driving conditions on both Highway 5 and Highway 97C. Webcams show some lanes are snow covered and icy, especially on the Connector.

A post on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group says traffic heading from Merritt to Kamloops has come to a standstill. Another person on the group said while there is not a chain-up order in effect for transport trucks, conditions are not “ideal."