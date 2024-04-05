Photo: Kristen Holliday Mitchell Fridman, the Kamloops Museum and Archives' new archivist.

The Kamloops Museum and Archives has welcomed a new archivist — who says he has been delving into the region's history since he moved to the Tournament Capital from his home city of Montreal in February.

Mitchell Fridman started his new role at KMA last month.

“One of my first stops when I got into town was to go to the local library and to ask them what they recommended for history of Kamloops to read,” Fridman said, noting two of the books he checked out were written by people who used to work at the Museum and Archives.

“I take in bite-sized pieces, because history textbooks like that can be pretty dense — but it's enjoyable. It's all part of learning the history of the community and getting to know the community in a historical sense.”

Fridman, who holds a masters degree in library and information studies with a specialization in archives, has worked for a private family archive in Montreal, a corporate archive at the Bank of Montreal, and was the archivist for the Makivik Corporation, the legal representative of Quebec’s Inuit people.

Now in Kamloops, Fridman has spent the last couple of weeks getting acclimatized to KMA’s specific systems and getting to know the contents of the archives, which includes an extensive collection of more than 20,000 pictures, along with a sizeable amount of paper records and other documents.

Fridman said he’s also tackling a backlog of emails that community members and researchers have sent since the previous archivist left.

"We seem to have a very engaged community here who wants to use the archives, so the beginning so far for me is getting acclimated so that I can help serve the people that want to use the archives," he said.

Making information accessible

He said the main goal of an archivist is to take these collections and accurately describe what’s in them, creating a finding aid which helps researchers see what information is available, and possibly arrange a visit to look closer at original documents.

“A lot of my day is looking through what documents we have and describing them so that we can open up access to researchers that want to use them,” he said.

He said the most interesting part about being an archivist is finding things that might have been known but forgotten about, and being able to bring that information back to the public and researchers.

“Historians love saying that it's important to know the past to know where you are and where you're going,” Fridman said. “We do have a lot of Kamloops history here. So it's important to give as much access as we can to the history that we hold so that we can grow as a community.”

Including more community voices

Julia Cyr, KMA museum supervisor, said the archives are about growing as a community through providing access to heritage and history. She noted the Kamloops archives holds some “phenomenal” collections, but as is the case for many archives, there are some gaps when it comes to underrepresented voices or groups.

She said their vision for the future of the Kamloops archives is to fill these gaps.

“That's really critical because these archives do serve the community in that it's all about those future generations that are able to access information and to learn from that information. But it also impacts programming at the museum and exhibitions,” Cyr said.

She said this summer, KMA will launch a program called Absent Voices, Rainbow Stories, which will help bring memories, stories and lived experiences of the LGBTQ+ community to the archives.

“We're going to have archival cards that folks can come in and contribute and talk about their community and experiences here in Kamloops, and that's going to come back into the archives to be preserved and kept and built,” Cyr said.

“That's a perfect example of where we're hoping to have those voices and to amplify them for the future, as well.”

With a new archivist in place, the archives at KMA will reopen on Tuesday, April 23 for researchers and community members to look at the collections.

The archives will be open for drop-in visits between 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. People will also be able to contact Fridman to book an appointment on Saturdays.