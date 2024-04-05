Locals, AI and initial attack highlight of task force recommendations for wildfire response

A task force empanelled by B.C. Premier David Eby following last summer's record-setting wildfire season wants to see a quicker response from crews when a fire is first reported.

That was one of the recommendations outlined Thursday by the premier, who was in Kamloops to announce the news, which included a first-of-its-kind wildfire training and education centre to be established at Thompson Rivers University.

Among the 30 recommendations are calls for faster initial attacks, incorporating local volunteers and using new technology like artificial intelligence to help fight fires.

Locals to be incorporated

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston said the task force has recommended determining the method by which volunteers and communities will be better integrated into the way that BC Wildfire Service responds to fires.

He said he expects the BCWS to have “more specific announcements” about how that recommendation will be implemented “in the future.”

Ralston said the government is aware of people in communities who have a strong desire to fight fires directly and the government wants to encourage that.

“But at the same time, it's important that those people get the training to enable them to be more effective and integrate into the overall firefighting effort,” he said.

Eby said the task force recommended training for locals, and to better incorporate the knowledge of locals into wildfire response.

As a result, he said the BCWS is placing a greater emphasis on giving new firefighters the opportunity to choose which parts of the province they work in so they are more likely to be working in an area they know.

He said BCWS will also train First Nations, especially in more rural and remote areas, where they will likely be on the frontlines of wildfire response. He said this training will ensure these First Nations have the equipment and support to do initial attack on a fire.

“Those are the initial pieces,” Eby said.

Initial attack must be faster

Asked if the task force considered recommended speeding up the response of initial attack crews to wildfires, member and Trail fire chief Dan Derby said it’s something they discussed a lot.

“We need to ensure that initial response happens without delay and that recommendation came forward from our task force,” Derby said.

He said the recommendation calls for initial attacks to be done without delay, which may have been experienced in the past.

Derby told Castanet the task force discussed integrating that initial attack across both wildfire and municipal fire departments.

“And making sure that everybody knows the rules of engagement,” Derby said.

He said that in previous fire seasons municipal fire departments like his have needed to receive a pass code before attending a wildfire outside their response area. He said the task force discussed making sure response delays don’t arise due to the need for paperwork.

Derby said BCWS will develop a procedure to enable response without having to wait for the code.

Jim Cooperman, an author, environmentalist and Shuswap advocate, sees the recommendation of expediting initial attack as a positive, but doubts whether the BCWS has enough resources.

“It’s definitely encouraging, and they're certainly aware of the need,” Cooperman said.

As for incorporating locals, Cooperman said that’s something that needs to happen, but it shouldn’t have to get to that point.

“Let's get the fire out Day 1 — let's get all hands on deck,” Cooperman said.

Recruitment, costs and AI

Another of the recommendations of the task force is using artificial intelligence to better predict fire behaviour.

BC Research Chair and world-recognized expert on wildfires at TRU Mike Flannigan said the use of AI will be an “effective tool” enabling wildfire fighting to be “proactive instead of reactive.”

“We have lots of data in fire, so it [AI] can help predict where extreme fire weather will occur, help predict where we expect new fire starts from lightning — and from people — and using this will help us better react with initial attack, moving resources to the areas ahead of time,” Flannigan said.

Ralston said the task force also recommended enhancing recruitment of wildfire firefighters, leading BCWS to double its recruitment to 2,000 people for this year.

“Wildfire in our province is becoming more and more impactful and intense each summer,” Ralston said. “We need to support our wildland firefighters to succeed now and for the long term."

The task force worked for six months to put together 31 recommendations, and met with more than 60 emergency management specialists, First Nations, and others affected by emergency events.

Eby said all of the recommendations will be implemented.

“It's expensive,” Eby said of their cost. “We spent a billion dollars last year responding to fires. Our hope is that investments like this assist us in minimizing the costs that we know we're going to face going forward related to forest fire.”

He added B.C. will have the resources available both in this year's budget and through contingencies to respond to wildfires as needed.